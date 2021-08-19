Metis Trading Down 23.2% This Week (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $187,065.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010257 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.84 or 0.00845736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.