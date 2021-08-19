NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,313.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $974,126.51 and approximately $52,313.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,439.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.11 or 0.06715058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.89 or 0.01406178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00370694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00138646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00567750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00343372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00312998 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.