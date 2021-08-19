Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 465,124 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465,124 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Oracle worth $459,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 132,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 736.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 122,661 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

