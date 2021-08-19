Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.28 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

