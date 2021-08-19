Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSTL stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,780 shares of company stock worth $10,861,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

