Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.36.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.02 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.