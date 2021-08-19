iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $438.81 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $286.18 and a 52 week high of $471.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

