Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 395 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

