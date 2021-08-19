Solitude Financial Services Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,708.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.