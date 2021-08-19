The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

