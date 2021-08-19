Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

