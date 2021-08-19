Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman Buys 5,000 Shares

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Kirk Huntsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Ronald Kirk Huntsman acquired 4,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

