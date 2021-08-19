KeyCorp Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $165.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.