Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $250,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

