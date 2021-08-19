Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

