Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
