Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.
NYSE:BBWI opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
