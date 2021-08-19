Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

