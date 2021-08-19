Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

