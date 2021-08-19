Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $901.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

