Bell Bank Sells 2,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98.

