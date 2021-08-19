Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

