Analyzing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) & Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cache and Bath & Body Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.38 $844.00 million $3.46 17.18

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cache has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cache and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A Bath & Body Works 0 1 6 0 2.86

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Cache.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Cache on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

Cache, Inc. is a mall and online based retailer, which engages in the provision of apparel and accessories. It offers boutique shopping experience for women with a product line consisting of elegant evening wear, event and day dresses, and casual sportswear. The firm operates through the Cache brand. Cache Inc was founded on April 25, 1975 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

