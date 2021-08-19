Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 4,700 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

LDL stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

