Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,811,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

