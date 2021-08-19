Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,412.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $37,412.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00146206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00150464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,540.40 or 0.99806258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00916870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.21 or 0.06698229 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

