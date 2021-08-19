Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $397,060.77

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $397,060.77 and $183,714.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00146206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00150464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,540.40 or 0.99806258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00916870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.21 or 0.06698229 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,634,305 coins and its circulating supply is 959,776 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

