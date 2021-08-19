Reviewing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.45%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.92 -$12.52 million $0.62 16.56 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.77 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -0.80% -0.27% -0.12% Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13%

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

