Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Ireland Group (BKRIY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS: BKRIY) recently:

8/17/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/11/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group was upgraded by analysts at WH Ireland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

