-$0.03 EPS Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

ZVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

