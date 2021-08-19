Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.