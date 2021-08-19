Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the average volume of 1,790 put options.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.