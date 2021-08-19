Marinus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,922% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.