Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

