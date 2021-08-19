Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

