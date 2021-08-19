iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02.

