RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.06 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

