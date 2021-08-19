Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,787 shares of company stock worth $3,221,412. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

