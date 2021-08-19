Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after buying an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

