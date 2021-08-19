Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

