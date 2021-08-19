Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 935,223 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,182,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $377,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

