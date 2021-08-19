Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $404,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

