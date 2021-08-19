DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $49.28 on Thursday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

