Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $68.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,199,829 shares of company stock worth $490,957,165. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

