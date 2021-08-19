imbrex (REX) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $80,538.87 and $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

