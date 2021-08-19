Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

