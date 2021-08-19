Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.68. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $68.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

