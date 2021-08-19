Adam Lee Soroca Sells 3,396 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

