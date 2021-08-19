Sora Validator Token Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $256,292.62 and approximately $72,040.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,406.11 or 0.99901360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,347 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

