Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.