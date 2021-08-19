The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Jane M. Cronin Sells 7,722 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

