Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.16. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $231.13 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WD-40 by 97,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

